Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — The Wake County school system’s decision to apply for a state grant to buy a visitor check-in system for schools instead of adding police officers to elementary schools is being questioned.

Republican state Rep. Erin Paré and several GOP school board candidates have accused the school district of failing to protect students by asking for $600,000 for a visitor ID system instead of requesting money to add more school resource officers.

Republicans are hoping to use school safety as an issue in this fall’s election, when all nine school board seats are on the ballot.

“I’m sick and tired of anti-law enforcement attitudes from Wake County Democrats,” Paré, who is running for re-election, posted on Facebook. “Kids, teachers, and families value their SROs, and we need them to keep our schools safe."

Wake says the grant money will allow the district to install kiosks at the entrances of all 198 schools that will produce visitor badges and electronically check visitors against known sexual predator and offender databases.

NEW BERN — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the N.C. Department of Transportation.

HAVELOCK — With a baby on the way, a Craven County man oddly enough had the best of luck when he learned the lottery ticket he wanted to buy at a convenience store was sold out.

Instead, Douglas Hurlock decided to buy a ticket in a different game and scratched-off a $100,000 prize, according to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.

The 39-year-old lives in Havelock, a city on the Neuse River that’s home to Cherry Point, the largest Marine Corps air station in the world. He works as a clerk and stocker at a convenience store outside the entrance to Cherry Point.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, because I normally break even,” Hurlock said. “I handed it to my wife to look at.”

Hurlock beat odds of 1 in 4.2 million. After taxes, he took home $71,017, according to the lottery.

— Wire Reports