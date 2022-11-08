Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Cone Health leaders say more than $88,000 was raised Sunday to help provide mammograms to women who are uninsured or can't afford one.

Money from the 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run will also help breast cancer patients in treatment with financial assistance and other needs.

Last year, Cone Health treated 978 women with breast cancer, which affects about 264,000 women each year in the U.S.

In a news release, Cone Health said that 2,159 people registered for the new course that began and ended at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women.

“A lack of resources shouldn’t keep women from getting a potentially life-saving mammogram," said Susan Pedaline, a chief nursing officer for Cone Health. "Thanks to these women here today, hundreds won’t.”

Head here

Head here

LEXINGTON — Enough moonshine to stock the shelves of a country store was found by accident when deputies began searching a home in a secluded part of Davidson County.

They were looking for a stolen Hyundai. Instead, deputies reported the motherlode of contraband: more than 200 jars of home-brewed liquor, three stolen guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and $2,200 in cash.

A 53-year-old suspect is charged with the crimes.

Investigators didn't say if the moonshine was brewed at the home, which is at the end of a rural road near Lexington.​

Head here

Head here

DEALS GAP — A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials.

The fire was 90% contained as of Monday and some ongoing “rain is likely to help tremendously,” the Tennessee State Highway Patrol reported.

All lanes of U.S. 129 are closed between the North Carolina mountain pass of Deals Gap and Tennessee. The two-lane stretch of highway is known as “The Dragon” and “Tail of the Dragon” and has a reputation for being one of the most dangerous roads to drive in the country.

The wildfire was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to National Park Service officials. “The motorcycle lost control and collided into the roadside. Upon collision, the motorcycle was engulfed in flames which ignited the wildfire,” park officials said.

The motorcycle's operator was able to somehow escape unscathed before the fire erupted.

— Staff and Wire Reports