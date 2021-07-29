Mikebriefs

 Skip to main content
FAYETTEVILLE — State officials are for the second time in slightly more than a year trying to determine the source of potentially harmful compounds found in foam floating on a North Carolina creek.

In both instances, the manmade chemicals found in the Gray’s Creek area don't appear to be connected to the Chemours plant, which is in the same area and makes a similar looking compound called perfluorooctane sulfonate — also known as PFOS.

Chemours' production of the chemical, which has been found in well water in the area, has been at odds with residents and environmental groups.

WILSON — A North Carolina county's emergency communications unit engaged in unlawful retaliation when it terminated a worker after she told supervisors she had been sexually harassed while on the job, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jennifer Riddle began working as a trainee for Wilson County Emergency Communications in 2017 and was soon sexually harassed by the agency's assistant director. The filing says Riddle complained of the harassment and an investigation substantiated her claims, leading to the assistant director being fired.

After the firing, the lawsuit says, Riddle began experiencing hostility from her supervisor and co-workers, leading to a transfer and, eventually, her firing when she reported to the supervisors on her new shift that she had previously been sexually harassed and the department hadn't effectively dealt with her harasser.

Riddle filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, whose Charlotte office made a reasonable cause finding. After unsuccessful conciliation efforts, the agency referred the charge to the Justice Department.

CHARLOTTE — A man accompanying his wife to a courthouse for a traffic ticket in the state's largest city tried to enter the building with a pistol and ammunition.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said that Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville walked into the courthouse on Tuesday carrying a bookbag with the illegal items. As is customary, deputies put the bag through an x-ray scanner, revealing a gun that they seized.

Donte was placed under arrest.

Along with a pistol, deputies found 27 rounds of ammunition in the bag.

Wire Reports

