Mikebriefs

FAYETTEVILLE — State officials are for the second time in slightly more than a year trying to determine the source of potentially harmful compounds found in foam floating on a North Carolina creek.

In both instances, the manmade chemicals found in the Gray’s Creek area don't appear to be connected to the Chemours plant, which is in the same area and makes a similar looking compound called perfluorooctane sulfonate — also known as PFOS.

Chemours' production of the chemical, which has been found in well water in the area, has been at odds with residents and environmental groups.

WILSON — A North Carolina county's emergency communications unit engaged in unlawful retaliation when it terminated a worker after she told supervisors she had been sexually harassed while on the job, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.