Mikebriefs

Airport traffic at Piedmont Triad International Airport is still in a slowdown due to the pandemic. But the passenger growth from the worst days of travel shutdowns last summer is encouraging for airport officials, according to new statistics released this week.

More people flew out of PTI in August than last August.

More than 61,000 passengers boarded planes at PTI compared with 24,498 a year ago.

Three major airlines were responsible for most of that traffic:

American Airlines flew more than 27,000 passengers in the month.

Delta Airlines had nearly 26,000 customers.

And United Airlines carried about 5,000 passengers during August.