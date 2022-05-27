Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is heating things up with the return of the Summer Passport Program. The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money.

Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.

Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin today, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing on Sept. 2.​

Head here

Head here

JAMESTOWN — GTCC announced it has financial aid available for qualifying students enrolling in the upcoming summer sessions.

Funding comes from three separate grants: the Summer Accelerator Grant, Short-Term Workforce Development Grant and Long Leaf Complete Grant.

The Summer Accelerator Grant provides awards to students enrolling in summer courses with the purpose to accelerate degree or credential attainment, and/or assist students in need of remedial courses to get and stay on track to graduate on time.

The Short-Term Workforce Development Grant is aimed at helping upskill and reskill students into the workforce.

The Longleaf Complete Grant is for adults who have progressed at least 50% toward completion of a degree but have not attended GTCC since March 13, 2020.

Visit gtcc.edu/applyforaid to learn more and apply.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation has armed itself with an advanced flood-warning system designed to help motorists traveling on roads, bridges and culverts during weather events.

The system will rely on a network of 400 river and stream gauges. Information will be passed on to department maintenance staff responding to flooded roads and washed-out culverts.

The last major storm to impact the state’s roads was Hurricane Florence in 2018. After that, the legislature gave the department a $2 million grant to develop sophisticated software and install more flood gauges.

One part of the new system covers almost 3,000 miles of state-maintained roads. The system also will allow the department to monitor flood conditions for some 15,000 bridges and culverts statewide.

— Staff and Wire Reports