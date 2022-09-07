Mikebriefs

Head here

WENDELL — Students at a school in Wake County were dismissed early on Tuesday after a student died on campus from an apparent suicide.

The tragedy happened sometime before 10:45 a.m. at Wendell Middle School. That's when parents were notified of a “medical crisis” on campus and that students were being sent home.

A Tuesday afternoon update from the principal said that an 8th-grade male student had died but did not give a cause.

KINGS MOUNTAIN — Another sports-gambling venue has opened in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border.

The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility. Thirty betting kiosks and betting voucher redemption services also will be available.

According to a news release, Catawba Two Kings hopes "that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams."

RALEIGH — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80 individuals sued the state in 2020, alleging it had failed its fiduciary duty to protect the state's fisheries from overfishing. Their complaint cited constitutional provisions giving people the right to hunt and fish and making it the state's policy “to conserve and protect its lands and waters for the benefit of all its citizenry.”

The constitutional right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife was approved by voters in November 2018. The “conserve and protect” language cited in the lawsuit was added to the constitution in 1972.

In particular, the anglers blamed the state Division of Marine Fisheries and state Marine Fisheries Commission for allowing excessive for-profit commercial fishing and certain fishing methods that they say have led to dramatic declines in certain fish stocks since 1997. The plaintiffs want a court to declare violations have occurred and to force the state to make changes.

— Wire Reports