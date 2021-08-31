Mikebriefs

Head here
ASHEVILLE — Amid Haywood County's cleanup from catastrophic flooding, another crisis is looming.
Haywood — and all of western North Carolina — has been seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases that rivals the winter surge.
Haywood County Medical Director Mark Jaben said the whole region is "deep red" when it comes to COVID-19 infections and Haywood is averaging about 47 new cases per 100,000 people a day. About 80% of new cases are among the unvaccinated.
"I think we can safely say we're still on the acceleration phase of this spike," he said.
Jaben said many experts predicted the current surge would peak between late August and mid-September. However, that's seeming increasingly optimistic with each day's rise in cases. Now, it's likely the peak will be sooner and worse that it was a year ago.
The rise in coronavirus cases continues to strain the region's hospitals, including Haywood Regional Medical Center.
"Our hospitals and health care systems are beyond the breaking point," said Travis Donaldson, the director of Haywood County's emergency services. "They're in crisis mode."
WILSON — A North Carolina resident has won a $1 million lottery prize — but hasn't claimed it yet.
That person is set to get a big windfall after buying a lucky Powerball ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Wilson, according to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.
It turns out the $2 ticket matched enough numbers in last week's drawing to score the top prize in the nation that night. The lottery player beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win big, officials said, but fell short of hitting the jackpot.
A potentially dangerous twist has emerged in recovery efforts from last week’s catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina.
Some of the large trees that fell across roads and hiking trails are hosting big wasp and hornet nests, the U.S. Forest Service has found. Both insects are known to swarm and sting when their nests are disturbed.
In the Nantahala National Forest, firefighters were trying to clear a tree off a main road and found a hornet’s nest. The nest “had to be removed before the crew could safely cut the tree,” officials said.
The discovery has resulted in a warning for hikers to stay off popular trails in forests across the state.