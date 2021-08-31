Mikebriefs

Head here

WILSON — A North Carolina resident has won a $1 million lottery prize — but hasn't claimed it yet.

That person is set to get a big windfall after buying a lucky Powerball ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Wilson, according to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.

It turns out the $2 ticket matched enough numbers in last week's drawing to score the top prize in the nation that night. The lottery player beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win big, officials said, but fell short of hitting the jackpot.

A potentially dangerous twist has emerged in recovery efforts from last week’s catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina.

Some of the large trees that fell across roads and hiking trails are hosting big wasp and hornet nests, the U.S. Forest Service has found. Both insects are known to swarm and sting when their nests are disturbed.

In the Nantahala National Forest, firefighters were trying to clear a tree off a main road and found a hornet’s nest. The nest “had to be removed before the crew could safely cut the tree,” officials said.​