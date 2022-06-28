Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — The first infection of monkeypox has been discovered in Mecklenburg County just days after state officials announced the state’s first case of the rare but potentially serious viral illness.

Monkeypox typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash.

“Though this is the first confirmed case in the county, we know there are likely other cases,” county health director Dr. Raynard Washington said in a statement.

The Mecklenburg resident with monkeypox is at home and in isolation, Washington said in a Monday afternoon news conference. The person is thought to have come into contact with the illness from an out-of-county resident, he said.

County health officials have identified close contacts of that person and is working to vaccinate them.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The Raleigh Fire Department has ordered a wellness company to stop offering an oxygen-rich hyperbaric therapy treatment because of the fire risk.

Officials with Restore Hyper Wellness say they are working with city and state fire marshals to bring back the service, called mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The city shut the service down after a fire inspector visited the clinic and said there was no fire suppression system. The business disputes that one is needed.

Regulators across the country have taken varied stances on the therapy, which is increasing in popularity.

The treatment halted in Raleigh involves an infusion of oxygen and air pressure, which can increase the risk of severe fire.

Proponents say the treatment is valuable for wound healing and other conditions, though critics say its benefits are unproven in some areas.

Charlotte's fire department blocked the therapy earlier this month as well.

Head here

Head here

MOCKSVILLE — A man and woman have been found dead at a Davie County home for reasons that aren't altogether clear.

On Sunday, deputies with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence following a 911 call. The caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her, the sheriff's office said, adding that a dispatcher heard “a loud disturbance” over the phone.

After that, the phone line was open but no one was responding.

When deputies reached the home, they found a 29-year-old man dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Two children were found in the home unharmed.

— Wire Reports