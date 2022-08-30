Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice to publicly release a significantly less-redacted version of the 2020 search warrant executed to seize North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone as part of an investigation into the Republican lawmaker’s stock trades at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times, which sought the release of the document in court, had pushed for more information after the department released a heavily redacted search warrant and accompanying affidavit in June by order of the court. The affidavit provided few insights into the evidence the FBI had gathered and used to obtain permission from a federal judge to seize the phone.

Justice Department attorneys argued in court papers that much of the information should remain blacked out, in part because it includes “extensive details of interviews with private third-party witnesses whose role in the investigation is not publicly known.”

But Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Monday ordered the Justice Department to file a new redacted version of the warrant by Sept. 5.

Head here

Head here

The Johnston County Board of Education will try to have one of its members removed after he refused to resign on Friday in light of allegations that he violated the board’s ethics policy.

Board member Ronald Johnson was asked to submit his resignation by noon Friday or face removal proceedings after the board voted 6-1 on Wednesday to censure him. Johnson hadn’t resigned as of Friday afternoon, Board Chair Todd Sutton told The News & Observer.

In response, Sutton said he had formally asked Susan Doyle, the Johnston County district attorney, to step in and review the findings of an investigation conducted by a law firm that represents the board, to determine if Johnson’s conduct had violated a state law governing public officials including school board members, and warranted his removal.

Johnson was pressed by the board to resign after the law firm, Tharrington Smith, submitted its findings that Johnson had secretly recorded conversations among board members in violation of the board’s ethics policy, and had abused his power by trying to have two special-education students removed from a school due to his personal issues with a parent.

During the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Johnson referred to the allegations against him as a “witch hunt,” and accused the board of ignoring the will of voters who reelected him to a second term in 2020 by trying to have him removed.

“This is outrageous,” Johnson said. “This is in strict conflict with what the people of this county said they wanted less than a year-and-a-half ago.”​

Head here

Head here

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities.

Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country's most visited national park. The Smokies have seen a 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren't based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said.

Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park is not allowed to charge an entrance fee, so Cash said they had to look at other ways to increase revenue. In addition to the parking passes, the park is increasing camping fees.

All the money raised will go directly into things such as keeping the restrooms clean, picking up trash and maintaining the roads.

Parking fees will be $5 per day or $15 for seven days. There will also be a $40 annual pass.

While both visitation and the cost of doing business have increased over the past decade, “one thing that has stayed the same is people's expectations,” Cash said.

“We are trying to capture the costs of services used, not nickel-and-dime every vehicle," Cash said.​​​

— Wire Reports