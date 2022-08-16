Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Obrien Street. There, officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they had no information on a possible suspect and it's unclear what led to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams has announced that she's tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning for the respiratory illness and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.

Adams, a former Greensboro City Council and General Assembly member, was first elected to Congress in 2014. The 12th District covers most of Mecklenburg County.

Adams was on the House floor last Friday, casting her vote for the Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill. Congress isn't expected to reconvene for votes until September.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities.

Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country's most visited national park. The Smokies have seen a 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren't based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said.

Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park is not allowed to charge an entrance fee, so Cash said they had to look at other ways to increase revenue. In addition to the parking passes, the park is increasing camping fees.

All the money raised will go directly into things such as keeping the restrooms clean, picking up trash and maintaining the roads.

Parking fees will be $5 per day or $15 for seven days. There will also be a $40 annual pass.

While both visitation and the cost of doing business have increased over the past decade, “one thing that has stayed the same is people's expectations,” Cash said.

“We are trying to capture the costs of services used, not nickel-and-dime every vehicle," Cash said.

— Staff and Wire Reports