Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​