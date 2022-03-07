Mikebriefs

Head here
CHARLOTTE — Patrick Cannon, the former mayor convicted in 2014 of accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, is returning to politics with a bid for City Council.
It has been a little over five years since Cannon, a Democrat, was released from prison. Last Friday, he filed to run for an at-large seat.
Cannon served half of his 44-month sentence at a minimum security prison in West Virginia. He pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud after he accepted bribes from undercover FBI agents posing as investors. He took the money while in office, first as a City Council member then as mayor.
In a statement after filing for office, Cannon said: “To date, I still take responsibility for my actions then, remaining sorry for those shortcomings, and continue to ask for forgiveness of you and our community in its totality."
In North Carolina, a person convicted of a felony temporarily loses their right to vote, which also means they’re not eligible to hold elected office until those rights are restored. State law permits automatic restoration of voting rights for people formerly incarcerated or convicted once their sentence is served, including probation and parole.
BLACK MOUNTAIN — Abandoned animals were found locked in cages on the side of a dark road in Buncombe County, according to authorities.
Police posted photos of two cages sitting on the side of the road, each with multiple animals crammed inside. One photo shows three dogs sharing one crate and what appears to be a rabbit in a cage with other dogs.
Police didn't provide information on the conditions of the animals or who might have owned them.
RALEIGH — A Kernersville contractor has defaulted on a contract to build a $12.3 million bridge replacement on Interstate 40, a state agency said.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said that it terminated its contract with National Bridge Builders over several issues, including its “failure to resolve payment issues" and "provide sufficient labor and equipment to complete the project."
National Bridge completed about 55% of the bridge work and was paid $7.1 million. The bridge, part of Sugar Hill Road in McDowell County, will pass over I-40. Construction began on the project in July 2019 with a completion date of this month.