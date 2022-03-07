Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Patrick Cannon, the former mayor convicted in 2014 of accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, is returning to politics with a bid for City Council.

It has been a little over five years since Cannon, a Democrat, was released from prison. Last Friday, he filed to run for an at-large seat.

Cannon served half of his 44-month sentence at a minimum security prison in West Virginia. He pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud after he accepted bribes from undercover FBI agents posing as investors. He took the money while in office, first as a City Council member then as mayor.

In a statement after filing for office, Cannon said: “To date, I still take responsibility for my actions then, remaining sorry for those shortcomings, and continue to ask for forgiveness of you and our community in its totality."