Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
BURLINGTON — Alamance Regional Medical Center is getting some staffing help thanks to the N.C. National Guard.
Cone Health said its Alamance hospital will get 25 guard members to help during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has strained hospitals, especially in recent months with the rise of the omicron variant.
While COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, the numbers remain high in the region surrounding Alamance Regional, Cone said in a news release.
Guard members will work from Thursday through at least March 4 and will work shifts around the clock. They will perform basic clinical and administrative duties, such as vital sign checks, data entry, COVID-19 testing and meal delivery, among others, Cone Health said.
Their assistance will bring relief to Cone Health’s frontline workers and allow doctors and nurses to focus solely on their hands-on work with patients, Cone Health said.
“As we reach the other side of this most recent surge, the National Guard’s assistance will give staff the relief they need to see this community through,” Alamance Regional President Mark Gordon said in the release.
Cone Health asked the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the help last month. The health care system said state partners determined that Alamance Regional showed a need for assistance as the only hospital in a county with a disproportionately high number of COVID-19 cases.
Alamance County had recorded 26,335 cases per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, according to the latest data available. That's higher than Guilford County (20,604 cases) and the counties surrounding Guilford, data shows.
The National Guard has provided other support during the pandemic, including staffing for vaccination and testing clinics.
Head here
Head here
HIGH POINT — NorthState is expanding its fiber internet service into new communities in five counties, including Guilford.
Construction is expected to begin this summer, with some communities getting access as early as this fall, High Point-based NorthState said Wednesday in a news release.
NorthState said it is adding more than 800 miles to its network by mid-2023, extending its reach by adding more than 53,000 homes and businesses.
The fiber-optic network will be available to about 39,000 addresses in Alamance County and neighboring Guilford and Orange counties including the towns of Burlington, Gibsonville, Elon, Whitsett and Mebane, NorthState said.
The expanded network also will cover a good portion of Goldsboro — about 14,000 homes and businesses, NorthState said.
The telecommunications company said residents in the expansion areas will receive information by mail before construction begins and again when they are able to order internet service.
Head here
Head here
TROY — A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.
Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action, the news release said.
In a news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it was called on Feb. 5 by school superintendent Dale Ellis to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom at Montgomery Central High School. A search of Hensley's desk turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff's office said.
The school system said in a separate news release that an additional investigation of the classroom turned up concealed items which included knives and ammunition.
Hensley, who is a health-science teacher at the high school, is a part-time police officer with the town of Mount Gilead. The sheriff's office said while he may have been in violation of school system policy, there was nothing illegal about having the gun in the classroom.