Mikebriefs

The expanded network also will cover a good portion of Goldsboro — about 14,000 homes and businesses, NorthState said.

The telecommunications company said residents in the expansion areas will receive information by mail before construction begins and again when they are able to order internet service.

Head here

Head here

TROY — A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.

Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action, the news release said.

In a news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it was called on Feb. 5 by school superintendent Dale Ellis to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom at Montgomery Central High School. A search of Hensley's desk turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff's office said.

The school system said in a separate news release that an additional investigation of the classroom turned up concealed items which included knives and ammunition.