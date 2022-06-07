Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — With the coming demolition of the old Guilford County detention center, officials have announced some downtown streets will be closed for several months.

Sycamore Street from Eugene to Edgeworth streets and one southbound lane of Eugene Street from Sycamore to Washington streets will be closed until late October.

Weather conditions and other factors may affect those closures.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures in that area.

RALEIGH — Tens of thousands of state employees are now provided with paid leave to observe a day of "personal significance," Gov. Roy Cooper has announced.

Cooper's executive order gives workers in Cabinet-level agencies an additional eight hours of leave annually for an observance that includes but isn't limited to days of cultural or religious importance.

The order makes reference to days not listed in the paid holiday schedule for state employees, like Juneteenth, Diwali, Ramadan and Rosh Hashanah.

“North Carolina is at its best when we celebrate our diversity and show respect for the cultural and faith traditions of all North Carolinians,” Cooper said in a news release.

The state employee schedule already is at its maximum of 12 paid holidays. State law says those holidays must include Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Veterans Day and three days for Christmas.

Agencies and commissions that aren't directly controlled by the governor can also follow the policy.

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County legislator has launched a text-based service to help find lost pets.

N.C. Rep. John Bradford, III, a Republican, was raised in a household filled with animals, including squirrels and rabbits rescued by his mother. Today, he owns a business called Pet Screening, a service for landlords and property owners aimed at helping them accept more tenants who have pets.

Last month, he launched FidoAlert and TabbyAlert, a free service that uses text messages to alert neighbors about lost pets and reunite animals with families.

The technology dispatches SMS text alerts with identifying information and a photo of the pet to all registered users within five miles of where the dog or cat was last seen.

Bradford said the aim is to keep pets safer and that a wider base of users will broaden the reach of alerts.​

— Staff and Wire Reports