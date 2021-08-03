Mikebriefs

While some areas of the county have seen large influxes, others have seen major losses in population.

But not in Alamance County. Between 2014 and 2019, the county's population increased by 6.3% to 163,324.

In that same time, North Carolina's population grew 5.3% and the total U.S. population grew 3.4%.

CHARLOTTE — Another historically Black university in North Carolina has announced it will pay off all outstanding balances for students as a response to debt incurred because of the pandemic.

Johnson C. Smith University will cancel about $300,000 in debts, joining other state HBCUs in what's becoming a trend.

Earlier this month, Livingstone College in Salisbury said it would forgive more than $2.8 million in debt for students who attended during the 2021 spring semester. N.C. Central University in Durham has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population.

Many of these programs are possible because of the federal CARES Act.