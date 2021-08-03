Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — Massive ticket sales for the North Carolina Education Lottery during the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a best-ever $936 million in annual profits for education, lottery officials announced on Monday.
Earnings in the past fiscal year that ended June 30 grew by 28% compared to 2020 — helped by a 26% increase in ticket sales to $3.8 billion.
Consumers played lottery games more because they had few options for entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lottery executive director Mark Michalko said. The popularity of multistate lotteries, scratch-off tickets and a new game called Fast Play also helped, he said.
Lottery sales have grown every year since the first tickets were sold in March 2006, while earnings for education have been higher every year compared to the previous year except in 2017.
State law tells lottery leaders to allocate at least 35% of annual revenues toward education, but that's a guideline, not a directive.
Head here
Head here
BURLINGTON — Alamance County has seen its population grow steadily in recent years, reflecting a rate faster than that of North Carolina and the U.S. average.
While some areas of the county have seen large influxes, others have seen major losses in population.
But not in Alamance County. Between 2014 and 2019, the county's population increased by 6.3% to 163,324.
In that same time, North Carolina's population grew 5.3% and the total U.S. population grew 3.4%.
Head here
Head here
CHARLOTTE — Another historically Black university in North Carolina has announced it will pay off all outstanding balances for students as a response to debt incurred because of the pandemic.
Johnson C. Smith University will cancel about $300,000 in debts, joining other state HBCUs in what's becoming a trend.
Earlier this month, Livingstone College in Salisbury said it would forgive more than $2.8 million in debt for students who attended during the 2021 spring semester. N.C. Central University in Durham has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population.
Many of these programs are possible because of the federal CARES Act.
The funds also provided all returning Johnson C. Smith students with direct relief last fall: $2,500 for returning students and $2,000 for new students.