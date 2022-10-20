Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​​​

Head here

Head here

CLEMMONS — A woman was killed after a bullet came through her apartment floor.

A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, of Clemmons has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that on Tuesday morning Jones was in his second-floor apartment when, for some reason, he fired a gun toward the ceiling. The bullet went through and struck the resident in the apartment above, killing her.

Head here

Head here

APEX — In the dark, waning hours of an October night, 59-year-old Christopher Johnson decided to check his email.

A message from the North Carolina Education Lottery was sitting in his inbox — an email that would change his life each year to come.

Johnson had won a huge prize in a $2 Quick Pick drawing. He had the option to take home a lump sum of $390,000 or $25,000 each year for the rest of his life. Johnson chose the yearly option.

“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said, “and that was a good feeling.”

After he realized his win, Johnson said he wasn’t able to go back to bed right away.

“I read it in the middle of the night and it woke me up for a while,” Johnson told them.

The Apex resident bought his ticket online and matched all five white balls in the Oct. 12 drawing, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the $25,000-a year-for-life prize are one in 1,813,028.

“I just decided to give it a whirl,” he said. “It was an exciting moment.”

— Staff and Wire Reports