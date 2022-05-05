Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died Tuesday after his motorcycle struck a turning car, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Flagstone Drive.

When officers arrived, they found that 33-year-old Andrew Goras was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle and killed after being hit by a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a 21-year-old Greensboro man that was turning left onto Flagstone Drive, police said in a news release.

Head here

Head here

HICKORY — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a Catawba County lake, according to authorities.

Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at Lookout Shoals Lake. Smith and a friend walked to the end of the dock on Tuesday evening and decided to go swimming. After the two jumped into the water, Smith didn't resurface and emergency personnel was called around 7 p.m., he said.

Smith’s body was recovered from the water at the end of the dock, Turk said. The water was approximately 8 feet (2.4 meters) deep at the end of the dock.

Head here

Head here

SELMA — A restaurant employee in Johnston County has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by helicopter to Duke University Hospital.

Lopez was cleaning the machine when she became trapped. Selma Fire Chief Phillip McDaniel said small tools were needed to free the woman from the machine. McDaniel said it appeared the machine remained on while Lopez tried to clean it.

The division spokeswoman says an investigation is underway and that it could take up to six months to complete.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The General Assembly will bypass work this week during another reconvened session that had been previously announced to take up any unexpected business.

The House and Senate began their floor meetings at midday Wednesday — and both adjourned within 15 minutes. The meetings were sparsely attended.

There are no plans for recorded votes before the session ends today, according to House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden.

The full load of state lawmakers will return to Raleigh soon. The General Assembly's traditional budget-adjusting session begins May 18. Berger said in an interview that he and Moore are aiming to complete that session by July 1.

— Staff and Wire Reports