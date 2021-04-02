Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic lawmakers have unveiled four bills they say are aimed at ensuring LGBTQ residents have greater legal protections.
Most of the legislative package mirrors what was put forward in 2019 although a new addition seeks to eliminate a “panic defense" in criminal cases through which perpetrators of crimes can blame a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity for violent actions.
House and Senate Democrats also renewed calls for banning gay conversion therapy and fully repealing House Bill 2, the state's so-called “bathroom bill” that was passed in 2016.