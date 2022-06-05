Mikebriefs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied.

Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County Board of Elections certified results in the 115th House District that gave Bhakta the most votes, elections director Corinne Duncan said.

The certification means Bhakta is set to take on Democratic candidate Lindsey Prather in the November general election.

The canvass of in-person, traditional absentee and provisional ballots for the May 17 primary had showed Bhakta and Higgins each with 3,145 votes, leading to a mandatory recount that started Wednesday.

The deadlock remained when ballots first were run through counting machines, but the hand recount by a four-person team revealed a ballot in which the voter's choice could not be clearly determined, Duncan said. The county board examined the ballot and decided it was a vote for Bhakta, she said.

If the election had remained tied after the recount, Bhakta and Higgins would have participated in a July 26 runoff.

An unclaimed lottery prize is on the verge of expiring in North Carolina, lottery officials announced.

The Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was bought from Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids for the Dec. 8 drawing, according to lottery officials.

Whoever bought the winning ticket has until June 7 to come to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and claim their prize before it’s too late, lottery officials said in a June 3 news release.

The player matched four numbers off their $3 Power Play ticket and matched the red Powerball number, scoring an extra $50,000, lottery officials said.

Since the ticket was a Power Play, the prize doubled to $100,000 when the player drew a 2X multiplier, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 3-7-33-50-69-24. The odds of matching four white and one red Powerball numbers are one in 913,129, according to officials.

The player must present their ticket at lottery headquarters by 5 p.m. on June 7, according to lottery officials. The deadline is 180 days after the drawing.

“We’ve had people wait till the last moment before so we hope this winner finds the ticket this weekend and gets here to collect the prize before the deadline,” executive director of the lottery Mark Michalko said in a statement. “There’s a big check waiting for them.”