Mikebriefs

DURHAM — In a rare occurrence, authorities say a man was struck by lightning near a nature preserve in New Hanover County.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday near Masonboro Island, which is undeveloped and only accessible by boat.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not clear whether the man was on the island or in a boat when he was struck.

Deputies performed CPR on the man as they were taking him to nearby Bradley Creek Marina to meet emergency medical personnel.

OAK ISLAND — A man drowned in the water off a North Carolina beach town and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance on Sunday, authorities said.

A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead.

The deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for rescue in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas as of late Sunday afternoon, the town said.

The drowning is the fourth at Oak Island this year.

The water remained unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin and officials upgraded the beach warning system to a "red" flag, indicating a high risk of rip and longshore currents and dangerous surf conditions. The storm formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday morning and by late Saturday night had weakened into a tropical depression.

CLINTON — Two children were among six people who were wounded over the weekend in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to police in Sampson County.

Following a barrage of gunfire, officers arrived at a home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday find six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests suspects arrived in a car and drove past the home, where people were gathered outside. They circled the block and then opened fire, striking the victims in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Four adults were injured along with a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy. They were taken to a hospital and all listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene.

It's not clear what led to the attack.

— Wire Reports