Mikebriefs2

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society will hold a memorial service for city firefighters who have died.

The service is scheduled for2p.m.onOct.22—a Saturday — at Green Hill Cemetery. In case of rain, the ceremony will be post- poned until Oct. 29.

Speakers will include Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Fire Chief Jim Robinson among others.

The memorial service was held for years, but fell by the wayside in 1969. That was until the Greensboro Fire- fighters Historical Society revived it last year.

After crediting organized labor with making him governor in 2016, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked North Carolina union members Thursday to help protect his veto in this November’s midterm elections.

Speaking before a friendly crowd at the North Carolina AFL-CIO annual conference in North Raleigh, Cooper stressed how close Republicans are to obtaining a veto-proof supermajority in the North Carolina General Assembly.

“That balance that we’ve been able to have in North Carolina, with me stopping the Republican legislature from their worst impulses and working with them on the things we agree on, that has been positive for our state,” Cooper said. “But we are in a tough situation right now.”

If Republicans gain three seats in the House and two seats in the Senate, they will be able to override any Cooper veto with a party-line vote. The GOP held a supermajority during Copper’s first two years in office but lost it after the 2018 midterms.​

A North Carolina school superintendent is accused of groping an employee during a private meeting, then firing her months after she rejected him, a federal lawsuit says.

Larissa York, the former chief financial officer for Currituck County Schools, is suing Superintendent Matthew Lutz and the school district for at least $2 million, arguing she was unfairly fired on July 15, 2021 after Lutz assaulted her, a complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina states. The lawsuit seeking a trial by jury was filed on Sept. 19.

The filing comes after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission granted Larissa York the right to sue, according to the complaint filed on behalf of her by Thomas York, her attorney and husband.

“Lutz tries to set up a smoke screen alleging many reasons for (Larissa York’s) termination, but most, if not all, of those fabrications are easily rebutted…Lutz was actually motivated by the refusal of his sexual advances,” the complaint states.

Lutz told McClatchy News in a statement that “I have and will continue to vehemently deny the false accusations made by Larissa York and her husband and attorney Tom York.”​