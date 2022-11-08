Spin city
Work has begun to tear down Claxton Elementary School in Greensboro. The school is one of several to be replaced under a $300 million bond approved by voters in 2020.
There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center on Dolley Madison Road, across from his old restaurant.
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the…
Investigators said speed and impairment were not contributing factors to the crash.
"I love being part of traffic — I really do. And it works, but it requires everybody to be a good driver,” Carl Fenske said.
GREENSBORO — An Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian late Sunday morning, further adding to the state's long list of accidents this year.
Police said the three adult women never entered any of Grimsley's buildings. One is charged with assaulting a teacher who intervened, police said.
Police said the incident happened Sept. 5 in Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 South Elm St.
WASHINGTON — During this autumn’s avalanche of political news, an enormous boulder bounced by, barely noticed. It demonstrated why Joe Biden s…
A girl walking with her suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened on the same road where an 11-year-old boy died in 2019 after being struck by an SUV.
