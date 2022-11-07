A race many thought could be close, didn't disappoint as Jon Hardister narrowly defeated Sherrie Young to represent the 59th House District.

In many ways, the race was a contrast in styles.

Democrat vs. Republican.

Newcomer vs. veteran.

Outsider vs. insider.

The district, which includes Guilford County, has an almost equal portion of Democrat and Republican voters, as a result of redistricting. That's led many to speculate if Young — a Greensboro nurse making her first run for elected office — could upset the youthful incumbent from the town of Whitsett who was first elected in 2012.

But that didn't happen.

****

Democrat Michael Garrett was reelected to the N.C. Senate District 27 seat he has held since 2018.

The 38-year-old Garrett defeated Richard Sessoms, a Republican who was making his first for elected office.

Garrett has said his top priority will be pushing for an expansion of Medicaid.

****

Democrat Ashton Clemmons held off a tough reelection challenge from Republican Michelle Bardsley to take the 57th House District.

An educator, the 39-year-old Clemmons said she is an advocate for a higher minimum wage and legislation that makes schools safer.

****

The venerable Gladys Robinson was reelected to a seventh term on Tuesday night.

The 72-year-old Democrat handily defeated Paul Schumacher, a Republican retiree and political neophyte, garnering xx% of the vote in the N.C. Senate District 28 race.

Schumacher, a 66-year-old Air Force veteran, ran on a platform of government overreach, among other issues, but it wasn't enough to unseat an opponent in Robinson who has earned admirers from across the political spectrum.

Robinson has said that when she returns to Raleigh, her "hope" is that the courts will mandate that the state better fund North Carolina schools, an issue that has been the subject of litigation.

****

Voters are sending Cecil Brockman back to Raleigh.

Brockman, a Democrat from High Point, beat Republican Bob Blasingame in a race for a 60th House District seat that never seemed in any real jeopardy.