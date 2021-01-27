Mikeskybox
It was a brutal crime that shocked the city in 2006. Adding to the gruesomeness was killer DeCarlo Bennett leading police to Jackson's body, which was buried in the backyard of a home once owned by his mother.
COVID-19 vaccinations postponed for 10,400 at Cone Health after state says it can't provide the first-dose vaccinations
Those whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of the Cone Health vaccination waiting list and notified when their appointments can be fulfilled, Cone said.
Naseem Alston was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Greensboro man that was being pursued by Highway Patrol troopers, a spokesman said.
Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the testing sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.
Jennifer King, Rockingham County native, to become first Black woman hired as full-time NFL assistant coach
Jennifer King is an Eden native who grew up in Reidsville, played two sports at and graduated from Guilford College and coached at Greensboro College.
"I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation,” Terry Akin, Cone Health's outgoing CEO, said in a statement.
'Please don't come early': Guilford officials plea for vaccine recipients to arrive on time, not before
People who arrive 30 to 45 minutes prior to their appointment are slowing down the vaccination process, they said.
Shots in the dark? A COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Guilford has leaders questioning the state's plan.
State officials said Saturday they're in the difficult position of balancing broad distribution with an urgent need to clear their shelves of vaccine or face the threat that the federal government won't supply more doses.
Former students accused Denise Gabriel of inappropriate physical conduct and bullying, according to a story published by a Greensboro publication.
