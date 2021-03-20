Mikeskybox
Students of color asked the downtown Greensboro law school to remove a painting of Jim Melvin that has hung on campus since 2006. The portrait now hangs in a conference room.
Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday by the FBI. Federal investigators have alleged that the Proud Boys were one of the chief instigators of the Jan. 6 attack.
Vaccine appointments opened Monday for people in Group Four, which includes those who are 16- to 64-years-old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
High Point said on its Facebook page that multiple power outages were being reported in the city.
Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.
The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas.
The money is in the North Carolina unclaimed property fund, which is also called N.C. Cash. The money can be from old bank accounts, rental and utility deposits, uncashed tax refund checks, insurance companies, and other sources. Anyone can see whether they have money or other property in the N.C. Cash program and file a claim to collect it by visiting the nccash.com website.
Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department
Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
A third round of stimulus payments — this time of up to $1,400 — was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
A tornado watch remains in effect for a number of North Carolina counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, including Guilford, Davidson and Alamance.