Mikeskybox

At least six people died and 24 were wounded as a gunman opened fire during a parade in a Chicago suburb — the latest 'tragic loss of life' in a string of mass shootings that have numbed the country. NATION & WORLD, A7
One employee said the "meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison," according to the lawsuit.
Greensboro police have identified a shooting victim found Monday on Orlando Street as Kamrean Dale Locklear.
Knowing when and how to draw on your various assets can have a big impact on how much in taxes you’ll owe from year to year.
The building at 201 N. Eugene St. was later known as the Guilford Center, which used to house Guilford County's mental health services.
Greensboro police: Burglary suspect hospitalized after his gun fires during struggle with officers early Wednesday
Police are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine the sequence of events and whether the department's policies were followed.
Both PTI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working on over 10 new projects at and around the airport. Some are nearing completion and others are just getting started.
Carr, 63, died Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, and is being remembered for her dedication to children.
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the fourth quarter and are included on the school…
The suspect implied he had a weapon, Greensboro police said.
The conference was founded in Greensboro in 1953 and has been in the Gate City for nearly 70 years