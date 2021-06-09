Mikeskybox

 Skip to main content
Play director Mitchel Sommers stands outside the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on June 3. On June 19, the Barn Dinner Theatre finally will reopen with the musical "9 to 5," and more musicals scheduled after that. The long-running dinner theater known as The Barn will be serving up dinner and plays for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed it and other venues worldwide.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

