Mikeskybox

The Charlotte-area's Chili Man earned a spot on a list of the top 25 places to eat a hot dog in the United States and Canada, according to rankings by restaurant review website Yelp.
The bill would allow for the use of medicinal marijuana in the state, as well as limited growing of the plant for medicinal use.
The lumber scarcity matched with increased demand during the pandemic drove costs sky-high, which in turn has increased construction and housing costs and left government officials and those within the industry grappling with how to rebound supply and bring costs down.
The HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.
If the CDC changes its guidance this summer about masks and schools, then state health officials said they will reevaluate executive orders that require them in classrooms.
Doubling EBT food benefits: Greensboro food markets offer good deal for low-income families looking for fresh food
"If you take $10 and go to Food Lion or Walmart or Aldi or whatever store you shop at, it's going to be worth $10," said Shante Woody, the People's Market manager. "But if you take those same $10 on your card and come here, we are going to give you $20 to spend."
Giddens, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will honor the legendary folksinger and activist during the special that will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Kernersville man identified as the person who died in plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot, a flight instructor, is being treated for injuries.
Authorities have released the identities of the two people who were on board a small plane that crashed Tuesday in Stokes County.
The $15.5 million expansion, planned in 2006, include a number of exotic animals as well as a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.
I took a stroll the other night to the songs of cicadas, punctuated every now and then by a chorus of nightbirds, with scattered amens from ba…