Mikeskybox

WENTWORTH — A woman who attempted to hang herself in her Rockingham County Detention Facility cell early Friday died from her injuries on Satu…
Police ID woman found dead following High Point standoff; fourth officer — from Greensboro’s police department — was shot, new details reveal
The tragic 11-hour standoff ended with the assailant killed by police.
REIDSVILLE — From a young age, Colonel Glenn McNeill, Commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and a Reidsville native, knew he wa…
Here's what you need to know after getting your COVID-19 shot.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
GREENSBORO — Fresh produce will be given away from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at 2911 E. Market St.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.
Additional cases reported with COVID-19 outbreaks at two care facilities in Guilford County, state report shows
The semi-weekly report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.
It marks the fourth shooting where someone was injured and second with fatalities reported by police in the past 24 hours.
Officers found 39-year-old Mario Andretti Dorsett shot about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Brighton Street.