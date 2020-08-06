Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1145 PM EDT. * AT 935 PM EDT, WHILE RAINFALL RATES HAVE DECREASED, LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINUES TO REPORT FLOODED ROADWAYS ACROSS NORTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF GUILFORD COUNTY. ADDITIONALLY, AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATE THAT REEDY FORK AT OAK RIDGE IS BEGINNING TO SPILL OUT OF ITS BANK. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 5 INCHES. AN ADDITIONAL ONE- QUARTER TO HALF INCH IS IS POSSIBLE. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...SATELLITE AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE