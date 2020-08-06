Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to pull out a 130-116 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Story, C3.
