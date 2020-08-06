Heat Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores a basket in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

 Kim Klement

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to pull out a 130-116 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Story, C3.

Load comments