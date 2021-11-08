Mindfulness is an everyday pleasure

Now ask yourself, what adds the most calmness to your life? For some people, it is physical activity, such as walking, fishing or bicycle riding. These can be mindful activities, too. Think of an activity that allows you to enter that part of your psyche where you are at peace with yourself and what you are doing.

Doing these things is important because in doing them, you let go of your inner pain and can escape it for even a little while. And there’s no denying we all feel pain at times. Releasing yours through a mindful activity will allow you to enjoy life more.

That may mean different things to different people. Most of us just want to feel good about who we are, what we are doing and who we are with. That’s as much as any of us needs or can hope for, yet others have so much more or so very much less. It all comes back to balance, and it is seldom given to any of us, so we must seek it out.

Mindfulness and balance are something that must be found within ourselves, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit alone on a mountaintop in Tibet.

As Dorothy Gale said, “If I ever go looking for my heart’s desire again, I won’t look any further than my own backyard.”