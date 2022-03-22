Missing 74-year-old woman may be headed to Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing woman who may be headed to Greensboro.

Willie Cook Fox was reported missing from the Durham area, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Fox is 74 years old and suffers from a cognitive impairment and other medical conditions, the release said.

She is black, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Fox was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black T-shirt, dark pants, blue or purple socks with a white design and a black knit toboggan. She uses a cane and carries a small brown handbag.

Fox is driving a navy blue Dodge Dart with NC license plate No. HCN6242.

Anyone with information about Fox's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.