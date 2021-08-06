'Mixed reaction': Cone Health's vaccine mandate supported by some, objected by others

GREENSBORO — A “mixed reaction.”
That’s how Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle described the response to the hospital system’s July 22 announcement requiring staff and volunteers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The overwhelming number of emails that I got were in support and thanking me for making that decision,” Cagle said.
But then there was a “small group” that expressed surprise, concern and, in some cases, opposition.
Cagle said she understands the reaction. After all, Cone Health initially planned to wait until the COVID-19 vaccines had full FDA approval — currently, the vaccines are operating under emergency authorization — before making it a requirement.
“And then the facts changed with this delta variant.”
The delta variant — a fast-spreading, more contagious variation of the original virus — accounted for 50% of Cone Health’s coronavirus cases at the beginning of July.
Within two weeks, that number was 65%.
“And by the end of July, it was 80%,” Cagle said. “That’s how quickly it was moving.”
It made Cone Health take a hard look at their data.
“We saw, since January, that 99% of our deaths have been from unvaccinated individuals,” Cagle said, “and that 97% of our admissions have been unvaccinated individuals.”
With the spread of the delta variant in mind, Cone Health consulted with their epidemiologist and other experts. Their analytics team produced a model showing the number of patients expected to be seen in August — potentially 100-plus hospitalizations.
“We realized we had to move very quickly to save the lives of our employees, their families and our patients,” Cagle said.
But some employees don’t see if that way, evident by a protest held outside of Moses Cone Hospital in late July.
Staff is expected to show proof of vaccination by early October, but some employees say they’d sooner lose their job than be vaccinated.
Cagle doesn’t want that to happen.
“We don’t want to lose any employees,” she said. “We value each and every one of them.”
Cone Health will be honoring medical or religious exemptions, but Cagle said she hopes that “no one will make the choice” to simply not receive the vaccine because of skepticism.
“It is the most effective and safe vaccine that has ever been presented to the FDA,” Cagle said.
Calling the vaccines’ complications “extraordinarily low,” Cagle said of the more than 160 million people who have received doses worldwide, there have been staggeringly few complications.
And even when it comes to breakthrough cases — those 12% of vaccinated people who are winding up infected with the delta variant — the vaccine is still working, making the sickness more manageable, Cagle said.
“Even if you get one of the breakthrough cases, (the vaccine) is still protecting you from death and it is still protecting you from having to go to the hospital,” Cagle said.
Cagle is working to get that message across to staff members who may be hesitant to get inoculated. She’s hosting town halls where employees can ask questions and voice their concerns. She and her team are visiting every hospital unit. Employees are given a telephone number for questions they’d rather ask privately.
“We’re trying to provide multiple avenues where people can talk to a variety of sources to get answers to their questions.”
It’s all in an effort to raise the percentage of vaccinated employees, which was 62% of Cone Health staff at the time the requirement was announced in mid-July.
Cagle isn’t sure what the percentage is after a couple weeks of vaccine clinics for employees, but she knows it’s increasing.
“Prior to the announcement, we were averaging about 25 people per vaccine clinic, which we were having every Friday,” she said.
Since the announcement, administrators have increased the number of vaccine clinics and roughly 80 people have been attending each one.
Still, she knows it’s possible staff may leave.
If that happens, Cagle said there are “contingency plans” in place. But she worries what will happen on a larger scale if employees and the public continue resisting the vaccine.
“By September, we certainly could have as many people hospitalized as we did in the winter,” Cagle said.
And those patients could be younger. While the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths have been in those over 65, Cagle said they’ve seen the delta variant affecting younger people — those between the ages of 40 and 50 — at three times the rate of the original virus, and 30 to 40-year-olds at two times the rate.
“Part of that could be because with the first variant, a lot of the older population — the 65 and above — got vaccinated,” Cagle said.
The returning trends — increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past month — have been disappointing to see, Cagle added.
“We had a day in June where we had no COVID patients in the ICU and only three in our hospitals,” Cagle recalled. “We’re discouraged that we’re going backwards and we only see one way to stop it, and that’s for folks to be vaccinated.”
Cagle isn’t the only one discouraged.
After many Greensboro businesses relaxed mask requirements or completely did away with them earlier in the summer, some are left wondering what to do as the numbers increase.
Just two weeks ago, customers and employees at Scuppernong Books were welcome to wander around without covering their faces.
Now, the downtown Greensboro bookstore is not only asking for customers to put their masks back on, but to show proof of vaccination under certain circumstances.
The policy appears to be the first of its kind at a private business in Greensboro. While about half of downtown businesses still have signage requesting that customers wear masks, no other businesses have announced a policy requiring vaccination proof.
Scuppernong Books co-owner Steve Mitchell said the decision was made in response to the increased cases caused by the delta variant.
“We’ve already been through it once, so we know what it looks like,” Mitchell said. “And here it comes again.”
It wasn’t an easy decision to make.
“People study in here and read and work and do all kinds of things, and we wanted them to be able to do that, but we also have children who come in who aren’t vaccinated — who can’t be vaccinated — so it seemed like a kind of middle ground,” he said.
After announcing the new policy on social media, Mitchell said the response has largely been positive. Of course, not everyone was happy.
“We just want a safe space,” Mitchell said.
