'Mixed reaction': Cone Health's vaccine mandate supported by some, objected by others

Since the announcement, administrators have increased the number of vaccine clinics and roughly 80 people have been attending each one.

Still, she knows it’s possible staff may leave.

If that happens, Cagle said there are “contingency plans” in place. But she worries what will happen on a larger scale if employees and the public continue resisting the vaccine.

“By September, we certainly could have as many people hospitalized as we did in the winter,” Cagle said.

And those patients could be younger. While the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths have been in those over 65, Cagle said they’ve seen the delta variant affecting younger people — those between the ages of 40 and 50 — at three times the rate of the original virus, and 30 to 40-year-olds at two times the rate.

“Part of that could be because with the first variant, a lot of the older population — the 65 and above — got vaccinated,” Cagle said.

The returning trends — increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past month — have been disappointing to see, Cagle added.