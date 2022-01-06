In April 2020, Guilford County sheriff's deputies were responding to a call about an assault when they encountered Stoneman. According to testimony, he barricaded himself inside a residence. Armed with multiple weapons — including three 12-gauge shotguns and wearing a ballistic vest — Stoneman held officers at bay for hours, firing at them intermittently.

Officers deployed chemicals into the home, forcing Stoneman to surrender.

Later, they found dozens of rounds of ammunition, including 36 spent shell casings.

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County deputy has been demoted after a tense confrontation with a teenager on a school bus in November.

Deputy Sheronica Smith has been removed from her position as a school resource officer, demoted from sergeant to road deputy and suspended seven days without pay. She will also have to go through mandatory deescalation training.