SUMMERFIELD — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate after a Guilford County sheriff's deputy shot a person on New Year's Day.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield, according to SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube.
It's unknown what led to the incident and the sheriff's office didn't issue a news release after it happened.
Lori Poag, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, said the agency wouldn't be providing any details.
GREENSBORO — A local man been sentenced to 46 years in prison after his conviction on charges filed after he barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at law enforcement officers, a federal prosecutor says.
Randall Gray Stoneman, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Greensboro on multiple charges, including possessing firearms after a previous felony conviction and possessing body armor after having been convicted of a violent crime.
Stoneman was convicted in August.
In April 2020, Guilford County sheriff's deputies were responding to a call about an assault when they encountered Stoneman. According to testimony, he barricaded himself inside a residence. Armed with multiple weapons — including three 12-gauge shotguns and wearing a ballistic vest — Stoneman held officers at bay for hours, firing at them intermittently.
Officers deployed chemicals into the home, forcing Stoneman to surrender.
Later, they found dozens of rounds of ammunition, including 36 spent shell casings.
LAURINBURG — A Scotland County deputy has been demoted after a tense confrontation with a teenager on a school bus in November.
Deputy Sheronica Smith has been removed from her position as a school resource officer, demoted from sergeant to road deputy and suspended seven days without pay. She will also have to go through mandatory deescalation training.
According to authorities, Smith intervened when a 14-year-old girl and her brother didn’t want to sit in their assigned bus seats. Smith and the girl came face-to-face, calling it “a challenge on both of them and neither one of them were going to back down.”