N.C. A&T has its next men’s basketball coach.

Monte' Ross, a Winston-Salem State graduate who played for Big House Gaines, has been named the Aggies next coach and will be introduced at a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

"I want to thank Chancellor (Harold L. Martin) and athletics director Earl Hilton for the tremendous opportunity to join the North Carolina A&T family," Ross said in a statement. "North Carolina A&T has a very enthusiastic fan and alumni base, and they love basketball. The excitement and passion for the men's basketball program will be matched by our passion for building a first-class program where student-athletes believe in doing things the right way and to the best of their ability.”

Ross, 52, who is from the Philadelphia area, will become a head coach for the second time in his career.

He coached Delaware for 10 seasons from 2006-2016 compiling a 132-184 record. His best season was 2013-14 when the Blue Hens went 25-10 and made it into the NCAA Tournament where it lost in the first round. In 2011-12 they also played in the postseason in the pay-for-play CBI Tournament.

Before arriving at Delaware he was an assistant coach for 13 seasons. His most successful stop was at Saint Joe’s where he was there for 10 seasons including the 2003-04 season when at one time the Hawks were 27-0 and ranked No. 1. They ended up 30-2 and lost in the Elite Eight.

Ross has also had assistant coaching stops at Drexel (1994-96) and Lehigh (1993-94). He was on the staff that saw Drexel win its first NCAA Tournament game with an upset win over Memphis in 1996.

Hilton said he’s excited about Ross becoming the 14th head coach in school history. He replaces Phillip Shumpert, who was the interim head coach this past season when the Aggies went 13-19 and 8-10 in the CAA.

“Coach Ross brings a decade of head coaching experience in the CAA, where he was tasked with building a program,” Hilton said in a statement. “He had some outstanding seasons for the Delaware men's basketball program, and we think that translates well for us at North Carolina A&T as we strive to win championships in the CAA. We hired the best person to lead and mentor our young men on and off the court."

Among Ross' teammates while he played at WSSU in the late 1980's and early 1990's was Stephen A. Smith, a talk show host on ESPN and Monty Gray, who is the boys varsity basketball coach at East Forsyth High School.

One of Ross’ sons, Justin, was a walk-on guard for Winston-Salem State who graduated with honors in 2021.