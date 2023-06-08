MORE SUNDAY MUSIC: If you missed last week’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert, no worries. There are 10 of them left, and this week’s offering is The Philharmonia of Greensboro presenting “From Screen to Stage” at 6 p.m. at White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. It’s free, and parking and concessions are available on-site.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Villarreal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today