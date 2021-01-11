More than 100 years ago, NC's largest city grappled with its own insurrection

RALEIGH — In the hours after a wave of pro-Trump rioters crashed through the halls of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, North Carolina's political leadership was quick to separate what the world was watching unfold in Washington, D.C., from America's identity.
Egged on by a leader and his allies, whose baseless claims had echoed for weeks through the chambers of right-wing media and vilified public servants in some of the cities with the largest Black populations, the mob forced its way into the seat of political power.
Many of the men and women were armed and armored. Some hoisted symbols of white supremacy. The group attacked members of the press, assaulting reporters, destroying equipment and scrawling "Murder the Media" on a door like bathroom graffiti. They livestreamed and posed for pictures.
And when they were done, most of them walked away.
"Today's terrorism is not who we are," Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday in a tweet, adding that "America is better than this."
"As Americans we cannot tolerate violence," newly elected Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who spoke at the rally that preceded the riot just hours earlier, tweeted. "Peacefully protest ONLY."
"The lawlessness witnessed at the Capitol today is despicable and should be condemned in the strongest possible way," Rep. David Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican, said on Twitter. "This is not who we are as a nation."
More than 100 years ago, another mob bore down on the center of government power, this time in Wilmington, which at that point was North Carolina's largest city. For weeks, the throng of angry white men had been incited, incensed and cajoled by an elite band of conservatives pushing a manufactured message of fear and grievance, an effort aided and abetted by the state's most powerful media voices, The News & Observer and its publisher.
The mob, adherents to a campaign of white supremacy, brandished weapons of war and burned a newsroom to the ground. They posed for a photo in front of its smoking ruins.
By the time their march of terror was complete, they had killed dozens of Black people and forced the resignations of the city's leadership, among them Black and white members of a "Fusionist" party of Republicans and Populists. And in the aftermath, the mob's actions went entirely unpunished by state or federal leaders, entrenching a Democratic Party that brought about decades of Jim Crow policies aimed at keeping white people in power.
The coup d'etat in Wilmington on Nov. 10, 1898, succeeded. The insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, did not.
But when North Carolina's political leaders contended that Wednesday's events aren't what America is about — isn't who we are — historians and longtime observers say they aren't so sure that's the case.
"In many cases, it's exactly who we've been," said Gary Pearce, a political consultant and former News & Observer reporter who worked as a speechwriter for Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt. "We're a country born of revolution and violence, and we grew so divided at one point that we fought a war with each other. This is always the dark side of America that we have to be concerned about."
Wednesday's assault on the Capitol, experts say, shares similarities with a number of historical events in tone or tactic.
The Whiskey Rebellion pitted farmers angry about a new spirit tax against federal collection agents less than two decades after the country's founding. Parties clashed for control of Pennsylvania politics in the Buckshot War of 1838. And following a contested federal election in 1876, the country's deadlocked parties struck a deal to award the presidency to Rutherford B. Hayes, in exchange for withdrawing troops from Southern states barely a decade after the end of the Civil War.
While very different in purpose and tactics, even more modern labor and civil rights movements to occupy public spaces with a list of demands, experts say, have some parallels.
But again and again this week, conversations on TV and social media have turned to Wilmington and 1898 — and a cadre of powerful white men who were unhappy with their party's performance at the ballot box.
A campaign of subversion
To understand what happened that day on Nov. 10, 1898, it's important to understand the years leading up to it, said LeRae Umfleet, lead author of the 2006 report produced by North Carolina's Wilmington Race Riot Commission.
"The violence in Wilmington and the coup that overthrew the legally elected government were an outflow from the political campaign of 1898 to seat the white supremacy platform of the then-Democratic Party," Umfleet said, adding that the two major parties followed substantively different political philosophies than those of today.
Southern Democrats, many of them former Confederates clinging to ideals of white supremacy, had lost steady ground to a new coalition of Republicans and Populists consisting of both white and Black leaders.
And in no city was this more apparent than Wilmington.
"That's what those folks saw in Wilmington back then: 'Hey, we all want the same thing. Let's come together in this Fusion and collaborative type of government'," said Chris Everett, a filmmaker and director of the 2015 documentary "Wilmington On Fire." "That's what made Wilmington a model of what the New South could have been — and also what America could have been."
Against the backdrop of the 1898 campaign for the legislature, the statewide Democratic Party launched a campaign to vilify and subvert Black people in North Carolina and any politicians who worked with them.
Party leaders like former Confederate Col. Alfred Moore Waddell and Charles Aycock crisscrossed the state with stump speeches extolling the threats of the Black community to the white working class. A militant gang of white men called the Redshirts terrorized and intimidated voters.
And in Raleigh, News & Observer editor Josephus Daniels weaponized his paper in support of the white supremacy campaign with articles and, more importantly, political cartoons.
"Someone who took up the newspaper, who may not be able to read every word in it, could certainly look at those cartoons and say, 'OK, white women are endangered by these big, black burly brutes, and we need to do everything we can to protect them from that,' or, 'They're going to steal the ballot box,'" Umfleet said.
The N&O, and the papers that carried its content, pushed that narrative over and over again throughout the 1898 campaign.
"Newspapers were king, so they had domination over public discourse," said David Zucchino, New York Times reporter and author of "Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy." "That's where people got their news. And that's where people formed their opinions."
On the legislative level, their efforts were enormously successful. But behind the scenes, the Wilmington area's white elite also engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow the local government.