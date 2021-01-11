More than 100 years ago, NC's largest city grappled with its own insurrection

A campaign of subversion

To understand what happened that day on Nov. 10, 1898, it's important to understand the years leading up to it, said LeRae Umfleet, lead author of the 2006 report produced by North Carolina's Wilmington Race Riot Commission.

"The violence in Wilmington and the coup that overthrew the legally elected government were an outflow from the political campaign of 1898 to seat the white supremacy platform of the then-Democratic Party," Umfleet said, adding that the two major parties followed substantively different political philosophies than those of today.

Southern Democrats, many of them former Confederates clinging to ideals of white supremacy, had lost steady ground to a new coalition of Republicans and Populists consisting of both white and Black leaders.

And in no city was this more apparent than Wilmington.

"That's what those folks saw in Wilmington back then: 'Hey, we all want the same thing. Let's come together in this Fusion and collaborative type of government'," said Chris Everett, a filmmaker and director of the 2015 documentary "Wilmington On Fire." "That's what made Wilmington a model of what the New South could have been — and also what America could have been."