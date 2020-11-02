More than 4.5 million have cast ballots as N.C. sees 'unprecedented levels' of voting

That leaves about 168,000 absentee ballots in limbo. That means those voters could either vote in person on Election Day or send in their ballots by Tuesday — or not vote at all.

Of the 168,000 who got an absentee ballot and haven't returned it or voted in person, 60,300 are Democrats, 66,300 Unaffiliated and 39,300 Republicans. At least 30,800 are Black.

Black voters have seen a higher rate of rejected, or "spoiled" absentee ballots than other voters.

State officials say ballots are rejected for missing things such as witness signatures, which could be the result of people being unfamiliar with the requirements. Ballots or the envelopes they come in have no indication of race, they said.

Asked about Black turnout during an appearance Saturday, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Charlotte Democrat, said while she's happy with the overall early voting numbers, "we still are far off from where we need to be."

But she said she's confident Black turnout will rise by the end of today.

"People are so concerned about their livelihood, about their family," said Adams, a Charlotte Democrat. "This pandemic has just wrecked havoc on our community in this country, across North Carolina and in this district. So the fact that we have had more than 100,000 requests for absentee ballots in my district alone says to me that people are not only energized but they believe that they have a responsibility. I'm talking to people who didn't vote in 2016 and they regret that now. And they look back and don't want that to happen again."