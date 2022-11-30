Moroccan meatballs feature cinnamon, cumin

I added cinnamon and cumin to meatballs for a Moroccan take on my family favorite of meatballs and pasta. To speed up the preparation, I used frozen diced onion and minced garlic for the recipe. The meatballs need to be turned over during cooking; the best way to do this is by using two spatulas, one underneath the meatballs and one on top to help guide them over.
The cilantro couscous is made with pearl (sometimes called Israeli) couscous. It’s a larger version of regular couscous. Strictly speaking, true Israeli couscous is slightly smaller than pearl couscous. Either works for this recipe.
Helpful hints:
- You can use fresh chopped onion instead of frozen.
- You can use four crushed garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.
- Firmly press the meatballs together.
- Make sure the oil is hot in the skillet before adding the meatballs to help them brown.