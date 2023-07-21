Agnes Nadine Morris, 92, of Greensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Garland Wesley Morris.
Born on August 29, 1930 in Vulcan, WV she was the daughter of the late Earl and Hettie Mounts. When Nadine was younger, she enjoyed going to the beach and lake. She walked every day. Because her husband was in the service, Nadine traveled a lot and even lived in Europe twice. Nadine had a strong faith and was very active in her church.
Nadine is survived by her two sons, Michael Morris and Jeffery Morris; a nephew, Jordan Morris; and numerous church friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Hanes Line berry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm Street, Greensboro, NC with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.
Fond memories and online condolences for Nadine may be left at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.