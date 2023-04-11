A mother shot her three children inside a home on the south side of Winston-Salem while on a Facetime call on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police believe.

The mother then apparently shot herself, police said.

The person at the other end of the call witnessed the shootings.

The dead were: sisters Sakendra Syann Steele, 9; Sakenya Syretha Steele, 12; their brother, Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., 14; and the children’s mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, who was 40 years old.

The bodies of the four were found at 3140 Brookhill Drive, where police arrived to find the house locked after receiving a report of a shooting at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

The house is on a cul-de-sac at the south end of Brookhill Drive, in a normally quiet residential neighborhood called Ashton Grove that’s on an extension of Pope Road leading west from Ebert Road.

Winston-Salem police forced entry into the locked home and found the bodies of the three children and their mother. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles arrived and officers used yellow police tape to seal off the street. An ambulance responded, but drove slowly and quietly out of the neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

The mother shot the youngest girl first, police believe. Then the older girl jumped up and screamed before she was shot twice. The boy was the last of the children to be shot.

Police have not said where the family’s bodies were found.

A quiet neighborhood

Shocked bystanders watched from the other side of Pope Road most of the afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m., a man get out of a car and walk toward the cul-de-sac. When the man reached the yard of a neighboring house, he collapsed to the ground, apparently overcome by grief. Police officers came over to help him, and stayed with him several minutes until he was able to get up again. The man then walked with police officers toward the house where the shootings occurred.

Later, the same man could be heard shouting in his grief near Pope Road, as those around him tried to comfort him.

As a big mobile crime scene bus and a smaller forensics police truck showed up on Brookhill, it was clear to bystanders watching that something very serious had happened. Shortly before 3 p.m., police told reporters that four people were dead but had no other information to release.

Police did not at that time confirm that the incident was a murder-suicide, but they did say that no suspects were being sought and that there was no safety threat to the neighborhood.

Police released the names of all four of the dead at 4:41 p.m.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood described how her own children occasionally played with the three Steele children in the front yard of the home where the shooting took place. The neighbor described the family as “reclusive,” and said that she had not spoken with them much.

Another woman who lives just a few doors down from the site of the shooting said she had not heard anything out of the ordinary Tuesday morning, and found the arrival of all the police cars alarming.

“This is a quiet neighborhood – very quiet,” the woman said.

A man who said he was godfather to one of the children said the Steele family had just gotten back from a vacation to Florida.

Talking about gun violence

Chris Scott, a pastor who lives in sight of 3140 Brookhill, was on a teleconference call with others talking about gun violence on Tuesday, and when the call ended he walked outside and ended up talking to family members and offering them his help.

“This is just the beginning of the process, unfortunately, with grief,” he said afterward. “There’s a lot to come after.”

Scott said the group he was talking with, Live Free USA, advocates way to reduce gun violence, and in the conference had been discussing the recent shootings at a school in Nashville, Tenn.

“There is no reason that our babies should have to worry about being shot at school, there is no reason that we should be losing children to gun violence,” he said, adding that “common-sense” solutions can be worked out between the left and right.

“This is a quiet neighborhood, nothing like this ever happens,” he said. “Everybody is very cordial. We all stay to ourselves, but … people are struggling with something, you just never know. You can’t look at someone and tell what they are struggling with.”

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough arrived on Pope Road near the crime scene mid-afternoon on Tuesday, and could be speaking with people who appeared to be family members or friends. Kimbrough was not able to provide any details on the case:

“It’s a sad situation,” Kimbrough said. “That’s all I can tell you.”

A hearse and a van from a funeral home arrived at the scene about 6 p.m.

Numbers rising

Tuesday’s shooting comes at a time when murder-suicides involving guns are on the rise in North Carolina and nationally.

This year, North Carolina already is nearly halfway toward its 2022 total of 20 murder-suicide incidents involving firearms, according to the national Gun Violence Archive.

From 2019 through 2022, North Carolina averaged 21.5 gun-related murder-suicides annually, according to the data. There have been nine such incidents reported in the state this year, with one-third of them taking place in the Triad, including the latest in Winston-Salem.

On Jan. 8, a 45-year-old man fatally shot his 45-year-old wife and three children before turning the gun on himself in their home in High Point. The children were aged 10, 16 and 18.

Officers said they’d responded to calls from the same address five other times since 2014, including five days before the deadly shooting to serve an involuntary mental commitment order on the father. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family members indicated that he suffered from some form of mental illness.

On Feb. 8, Greensboro police responding to a reported assault found a 34-year-old woman dead after being shot, and a 31-year-old man with what was determined to be a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nationally, last year’s total of 670 murder-suicides involving guns was the most ever recorded in a single year, up from 594 in 2021 and 570 the year before.

So far in 2023, the U.S. is averaging two firearms-related murder-suicides per day, putting it on pace to break last year’s record.

Winston-Salem police said the deaths of the Steele children were the 14th, 15th and 16th homicides in the city, compared to 14 by this date in 2022. The investigation is still active, and police say anyone with information should contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.