Movie review: Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' is gorgeous, entrancing and unsettling piece of noir

That night, Stanton is given a menial job at the carnival, and he quickly sees a bigger future for himself in this realm of misfits and trickery. And while he picks up a few things from Clem, his most important schooling comes courtesy of clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette, “Dream Horse”) and her has-been mentalist husband, Pete (David Strathairn, “Nomadland”).

Zeena and, especially, Pete warn Stanton — a man with big ideas — about what he should not do with his newfound skills, but we never expect him to listen.

It is one of several warnings Stanton receives throughout this story; another comes early on from Bruno the Strong Man (del Toro favorite Ron Perlman), who tells him to be careful with Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara), who performs as Elektra, a woman who can absorb a great amount of voltage and walk away from it. Hurt Molly and you’ll get hurt, Bruno says.

Nevertheless, Stanton sees a future with the lovely Molly and eventually is able to convince her to run off with him in search of greener pastures.

A couple of years later in New York City, the couple has built a lucrative act built around Stanton’s use of Pete’s mentalism tricks, and among those they entertain are the Big Apple’s wealthy elite.