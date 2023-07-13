The folks behind “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” clearly had a lot they wanted to get off their chest about how Hollywood operates. Luckily for cinephiles everywhere, they decided to fold those ideas into the increasingly insane situations Tom Cruise is always more than willing to put himself in for our collective entertainment.

The seventh (and reportedly penultimate) installment of this long-running action franchise adapted from the 1960s-’70s television series of the same name hits theaters later this week. Cruise is back on the big screen as super-spy Ethan Hunt, whose latest mission pits him and his team against an all-powerful digital threat with a singular focus on obtaining a literal key to world domination.

There’s a delicious irony in the timing of Hollywood releasing a large-scale project about an evil algorithm due to how AI has continued to be a sticking point in resolving the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Any intentional or accidental parallels to real-life concerns probably won’t bother “Mission: Impossible” fans, especially as they are forced for 160-plus minutes to wrap their minds around a borderline unintelligible plot further marred by a few truly bad story beats.

Whether purposeful or not, “Dead Reckoning Part One” works best when viewed as a testament to how no amount of CGI can beat the simple thrills of watching Cruise and company orchestrate some of the most breathtaking action ever committed to celluloid. A few delightful performances and a propulsive approach to each intricately choreographed set piece also help “Dead Reckoning Part One” overcome that bloated runtime and overly convoluted central narrative.

Everyone in “Dead Reckoning” is after two halves of a key that unlocks ... something that will do ... something that many believe will be of geopolitical importance. Ethan is recruited by former Impossible Missions Force director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) to track down the key piece that is believed to be in the possession of disavowed MI6 agent and frequent IMF collaborator Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

As usual, nothing is as it seems, especially considering the involvement of the aforementioned omnipotent AI known as The Entity. It’s up to Ethan, Ilsa and fellow returning allies Benji (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames) to figure out why The Entity wants this key and what it plans to do with whatever it unlocks. They meet plenty of resistance along the way from mysterious thief Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Gabriel (Esai Morales), an ostensible ghost with ties to Hunt’s past.

All anyone really needs to know going into “Dead Reckoning Part One” is that its story mechanisms are just an excuse for a lot of attractive people to get caught up in this globe-trotting adventure and sometimes participate in death-defying stunts. Its attempts to comment on the dangers posed by advances in AI technology are drowned out by a series of reveals that only make the minimum amount of sense necessary to not totally break viewers’ brains.

Plot contrivances aside, though, “Dead Reckoning Part One” is a ton of fun. There’s so much care and precision evident in how director Christopher McQuarrie went about capturing sequences depicting everything from airport espionage to a visceral car chase throughout the streets of Rome to an extended train fight — and subsequent harrowing escape.

This is a film that demands to be seen in a Dolby-enabled theater if at all possible. Generally, the only noticeable difference between a Dolby and standard screening is how much louder the former tends to be. “Dead Reckoning Part One,” though, takes full advantage of Dolby’s seat-vibration features. You’ll feel every car crash, the wind whipping furiously during a Middle Eastern sandstorm and what it’s like to be on top of a runaway train as it speeds through a tunnel.

Summer 2023 has been full of overly long tentpoles, and “Dead Reckoning Part One” is no exception. All the detailed attention paid to its action makes for a mostly fast-paced experience that only bogs down when it’s time for yet another exposition dump. At least some of that creative real-estate is admirably spent on trying to establish and strengthen bonds between certain characters.

Anyone could be forgiven for not totally buying into two plot points that are crucial for setting up “Dead Reckoning Part Two.” One isn’t necessarily the film’s fault, but the other was a deliberate decision probably intended to pull on heartstrings that unfortunately came off as a cheap way to further motivate Ethan to take down The Entity.

It’s both awe-inspiring and bewildering that a 61-year-old Cruise is still willing to put his body through the wringer the way he does in “Dead Reckoning Part One.” There are moments where his movie-star charms shine through, but the real draw remains watching Cruise drive while handcuffed to Atwell, jump off cliffs and survive a train derailment. His most impressive trick is making audiences fear for his safety despite knowing full well that he’ll ultimately be just fine.

Rhames, Pegg and Ferguson are back to serve as the franchise’s brain, sly sense of humor and heart, respectively. Morales exudes the smarminess of a man backed by an unstoppable algorithm. Standout performances include Vanessa Kirby returning as the daffy yet cunning White Widow; Atwell as an outsider who quickly displays genuine screwball chemistry with Cruise; and Pom Klementieff, whose enigmatic Paris kicks butt and expertly anchors the film’s most moving scene.

Yes, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” boasts a story structure that could be reasonably described as wonky and overstuffed. Yes, it makes some questionable choices regarding at least one of its central figures. And yes, its title is a punctuation stickler’s worst nightmare.

But in this case, prospective moviegoers’ mission — should they choose to accept it — is to have a great time with Cruise and his friends. Chances are good that very few folks who give “Dead Reckoning Part One” a shot will leave without having thoroughly enjoyed themselves.