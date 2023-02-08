Paramount’s “Little Dixie,” the latest knock-off of Liam Neeson’s widely imitated, hugely successful 2008 revenge drama “Taken,” is a nasty little crime drama that begins with a man being given a lethal injection, while describing his victims as “squealing like pigs.” Written and directed by Tulsa-born John Swab (“Ida Red,” “Candy Land”), “Little Dixie” boasts an antagonist named Cuco (Beau Knapp), who is the self-conscious, half-American sibling in a Mexican cartel family. Cuco’s name is slang for “crazy” because of his reputation for extreme violence.

The film’s protagonist is Doc Alexander (Frank Grillo), a former Special Forces fighter, who is no stranger to violence and a fixer for the state’s corrupt Governor Richard Jeffs (Eric Dane, “Euphoria”). When the governor allows his police force to take down a big drug operation run by the cartel head who helped him to get elected, the cartel head is not happy, and Cuco moves in.

First, Cuco captures the governor’s young chief of staff and burns him alive in his SUV. He then kidnaps Doc’s daughter Nell (Sofia Bryant) in order to force Doc to kill the governor and bring him the governor’s head in keeping with ancient Mayan tradition. Charming. In a scene straight out of “Taxi Driver,” Doc meets a man with a suitcase full of guns to arm up for his battle with the cartel. You’d think a guy like Doc would have a basement arsenal. Doc asks the guy for a chainsaw as well several guns. As it turns out, the guy’s got one out in his truck. After holing up in a motel with Nell, Cuco goes to a drag queen bar, where he meets entertainer and karaoke singer Misty (Mark Ward). They hit it off.

“Little Dixie” flirts with tropes from such films as the aforementioned “Taken” and “Taxi Driver,” as well as “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Scarface” and others. But it never rises above the level of knockoff. Both Doc and Cuco kill innocents in the course of events in the film. The difference is that Doc feels bad about it, and he’s in it to save his daughter, not to get kicks. Will Doc do what Cuco wants him to do to save his daughter? Do you have a spare bowling ball bag?

Grillo, who has worked with Swab twice before, gets to play the lead here. His Doc tools around Oklahoma in a vintage black Lincoln Continental. It’s the good guy’s Batmobile with a driver who talks to a bowling bag, instead of Robin. Annabeth Gish (“Halt and Catch Fire”) has a negligible role as some kind of political fixer, who works for the governor. Sufe Bradshaw (“Veep”) plays Doc’s estranged ex-wife Carla. Bryant plays the only relatable character in the film, and she’s tied up in a bathroom for half of it.