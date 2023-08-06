Boy in the Walls (2023, Suspense) Ryan Michelle Bathe, Luke Camilleri Lifetime, 6 p.m.
Secret Society of Lies (2023, Suspense) Kristen Vaganos, Luke Charles Stafford LMN, 6 p.m.
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (2023, Mystery) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Making Waves (2023, Romance-comedy) Holland Roden, Corey Cott Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Rocky III (1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone VICE, 7 p.m.
Bee Movie (2007, Children) Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger NICK, 8 p.m.
Deadpool 2 (2018, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin FX, 8 p.m.
Secrets of a University (2023, Suspense) L.A. Sweeney, James Gallanders LMN, 8 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton (2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins VH1, 8 p.m.
The Gilgo Beach Killer (2021, Docudrama) Kim Delaney, Katharine Isabelle Lifetime, 8 p.m.
Gran Torino (2008, Drama) Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley BBC America, 9 p.m.
A Professor's Vengeance (2021, Suspense) Bryan Bachman, Kate Dailey LMN, 10 p.m.