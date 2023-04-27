MUSLIM FEST: Organizers are expecting hundreds of people downtown this weekend for the N.C. Muslim Festival. There will be food trucks offering a diversity of menus including gyros and ice cream, as well as interactive drumming and children’s events. Described as a public family-oriented event, the festivities take place at Center City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The celebration, believed to be the first of its kind locally, is open to everyone.