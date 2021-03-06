Must Read
Students at 3 Guilford County elementary schools could be displaced next school year due to planned construction
Students could be shifted from three Greensboro elementary schools as part of the district's $300 million construction program to renovate or build new schools, Superintendent Sharon Contreras told Guilford County Board of Education members Saturday at their retreat.
Going to the mall? At Four Seasons, those under 18 will need to be with an adult on weekends starting Friday
The curfew, which starts at 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, comes after recent "disruptions by unsupervised youth on weekends," according to Rachel Willie, a public relations specialist with Brookfield Properties.
4 Guilford County businesses were notified of COVID-19 rule violations, but no penalties were imposed
"Guilford County's goal is voluntary compliance and we believe that education is our primary tool in getting compliance," County Attorney J. Mark Payne said.
Last-minute COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week in Guilford County. Here's where to sign up.
People 65 and older, medical professionals and frontline workers are among those eligible, the county said in a text alert.
Victor Solomon blew away the judges with his version of "Glory," then sang a duet with John Legend.
Kenan Thompson, playing LaVar Ball, jokes about how the city has "no mountains" and "no oceans" but plenty of humidity.
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said.
Five staff members and six students at Caldwell Academy have had COVID-19 and three staff members and two students at Oak View Elementary, according to a state report.
"National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" will air Sunday on WXLV-Channel 45.
Those of us who follow the news about higher education know all too well that many colleges and universities, especially small liberal arts co…