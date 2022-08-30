No love lost
Comments from Baker Mayfield show what he thinks of his former team. SPORTS, C1
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offered an update on quarterback Sam Hartman on Monday afternoon on the ACC Network.
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
The festival will take place Sept. 9-11.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
Police responded earlier Thursday to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments, where they located an injured 18-year-old.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
BEECH MOUNTAIN—When Dorothy clicks her heels three times in September on the Yellow Brick Road at North Carolina’s “Wizard of Oz Festival,” sh…
Maurice "Mo" Green, a former Guilford County Schools superintendent, will retire March 31 as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the organization said Wednesday.
Anyone who is interested in helping should meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.