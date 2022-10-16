Must Read
The complex features four buildings housing 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.
A state commission deferred action Thursday on a controversial plan to switch North Carolina to a performance pay model for teachers.
Workers are widening the on-ramp going toward Greensboro at the Mebane Oaks Road interchange, N.C. Department of Transportation said today in a news release.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a gun being fired at 1200 Lincoln St., which is the high school, and found one person seriously injured, police said in a news release.
A company that makes ventilation system motors is eying Winston-Salem as a possible site for its North American headquarters and manufacturing. It would mean 300 jobs moving there from Greensboro.
A Guilford County Superior Court jury on Friday convicted 31-year-old Meranda Chantel Watlington of Greensboro of first-degree murder in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by a Ford Explorer when Watlington twice drove into a crowd after a brawl at a local gas station. The jury also convicted Fana Aquette Felton, 30, of being an accessory to the crime.
The suspect’s glove, which was left at the scene, contained a severed finger that police believe was cut off when the resident forced the door shut.