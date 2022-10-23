xxx.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the…
Toyota North Carolina has signed a nearly three-year sublease for a former Labcorp office building in Greensboro that will serve as its operational hub until its electric vehicle battery production plant debuts in Liberty.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Stephanie L. Reese to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of senior resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig. Craig was halfway through a second eight-year term.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
The complex features four buildings housing 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.
A North Carolina man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Bedford County woman, authorities said Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, now has one staffer as it hangs on through lean times.
The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable…
Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Moses Cone Hospital, where someone had dropped off the gunshot victim.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.