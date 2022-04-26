Imitation game
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Licette Griffin told the clerk that she was going to win soon and, the very next day, she won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
For people of a certain age, it takes only a few "senior moments" to cause worry. Is this normal aging or possibly Alzheimer's? Here's what to know.
Residents like Margaret Morales, who is on disability, are still trying to find help with the costs of moving as June 19 deadline approaches.
Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to Interstate 40 eastbound between Freeman Mill and Randleman roads for a report of a shooting and found one victim in a vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another victim who was shot in the shoulder, police said in a news release.
Two nearby shooting incidents within four days led to an inspection that uncovered code and safety violations at a popular live music club and prompted its temporary shutdown.
The Downtown Greensboro Food Truck Festival and other events are occurring on Sunday afternoon.
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.
A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.
Alesia Robin Delos Reyes, 38, was on West Market Street headed westbound at 8:05 a.m. Friday when her 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle collided with a dump truck at the intersection of Thatcher Road, police said in a news release. Reyes died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.